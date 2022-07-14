Abbotsford’s Phantom Screens donates $75,000 to Habitat for Humanity

Phantom Screens is celebrating 30 years of business by donating $75,000 to Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver (Phantom Screens photo)

Abbotsford’s Phantom Screens celebrates 30 years of business in 2022 and have chosen to commemorate the occasion by giving back.

The award-winning company, known for making retractable screen solutions for doors, windows, multi-panel systems and outdoor spaces, recently announced that they have partnered Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver and will be donating $75,000.

That money will be used towards building affordable housing at a new 39-townhome community in Coquitlam.

“We are thrilled to renew this important partnership with Habitat for Humanity for the second time,” stated Phantom Screens CEO C. Esther De Wolde. “Through this program, we are able to support Habitat’s mission through a combination of Goods In Kind (door screens on the townhomes) and cash. It’s pretty exciting to know we can help these families enjoy their homes even more, by delivering fresh air by creating a cross-breeze that negates the need for installing expensive A/C.”

The company made headlines back in October for raising $20,000 to go to a yearly scholarship for University of the Fraser Valley students looking to learn the Halq’eméylem language of the Stó:lō people.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Phantom Screens raises $20,000 for UFV Indigenous studies

Phantom Screens also aided Habitat for Humanity in 2017 when they helped raise money for the Carter Work Project 2017, which had a goal to build 150 homes across all Canadian provinces and territories during July.

RELATED: Phantom Screens aids Habitat for Humanity

Phantom Screens employs 230 people and has been a longtime company in Abbotsford, establishing themselves in the local market back in 1992. De Wolde has been the CEO of the company since 1996.

For more information, visit phantomscreens.com.

abbotsfordBusinessDonation