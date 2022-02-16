Abbotsford’s newest school will also be home to new 88-seat childcare centre

Archway Community Services will operate new centre, which will be open on Saturdays

Archway Community Services will be the operator of the city’s newest childcare centre, at its newest school.

The childcare centre will be located at Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw, on Eagle Mountain, and will open this September.

A report presented to the Abbotsford Board of Education outlined some of the basic information about the centre, including an announcement that the centre will operate on Saturdays.

It will be the only childcare centre in the city to operate on Saturdays, and also the first time multi-aged childcare will be available at an Abbotsford school.

The centre’s 88 spaces include eight infant/toddler spaces, 16 preschool spaces (with four classes each week, and a potential 64 children in those spots), 40 before and after school spaces, and 24 childcare spaces for children ages three to five.

A request for proposal went out in November 2021 to find a suitable provider. Archway was one of four providers to respond. The others were Creating Smiles, Unique Get Together Society and Hand in Hand Childcare Society. The school district was awarded a grant of nearly $3 million in March 2020 from the Ministry of Children and Families.

The proposals were reviewed by the manager of community partnerships, the district principal of early learning, and the principal of Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw.

The report states that the district will receive $2,500 per month in rental revenue, which includes custodial services.

There will be a soft opening in mid-August, with the full opening slated for the first day of school in September.

Childcare Centre Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

