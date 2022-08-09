Abbotsford’s municipal flies high above the rest in online contest

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun with the municipal flag, which has won a national contest. (Submitted)

After months of voting from the public, Abbotsford’s municipal flag has been named the best in Canada.

A contest was launched earlier this year by a specialty publication called Municipal World. It looked at municipal flags from across the country, and used well-established guidelines to narrow them down to 64.

The people have spoken and we have a winner. Big congratulations to the City of Abbotsford for having the best municipal #flag in Canada! Full recap to come in our November issue. #municipal #CDNmuni #localgov pic.twitter.com/hnw4kg0WNe — MUNICIPAL WORLD (@MunicipalWorld) August 3, 2022

Abbotsford won in every one of its brackets, finally nudging out St.-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, Que. to take the title.

The news delighted Mayor Henry Braun, who posed in front of Abbotsford city hall with the flag. The city shared the image to their social media channels.

We are excited to announce that Abbotsford has won the contest for best municipal flag in Canada, Wahoo! Thank you all for voting 🏆@municipalworld pic.twitter.com/DI63POB8F5 — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) August 3, 2022

Voting closed on July 30.

The contest page described each flag, saying “Abbotsford is known as the Hub of the Fraser Valley and the flag is a symbolic depiction of this slogan.”

“The bars represent the roads in the area, with the central disc representing Abbotsford at the centre of the crossroads. The green field represents the agricultural fields, meadows, and forests.”

Other communities Abbotsford beat out in the competition along the way were Fort Resolution, N.W.T., Springdale, Nfld. and Wetaskiwin, Alt. and Brigus, a small town close to St. John’s in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Muncipal World said in a tweet that they would have a full story about the flag contest in their November edition.

