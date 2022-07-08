Abbotsford’s municipal flag, seen here flying in front of Abbotsford City Hall along with the Canada flag, is in the final round of a contest that put all of Canada’s municipal flags to test. The inset shows the municipal flag of St.-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, Que. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s municipal flag makes it to final round of online contest

Contest started with 64 flags from across Canada; voting open until July 30

Abbotsford’s flag has made it to the final round of a Canada-wide municipal flag contest.

The field has narrowed from 64 flags down to just the final two — Abbotsford and St.-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis, Que. The contest has been running for several months by a government-focused magazine called Municipal World.

While a panel of judges found the inital 64 flags based on sign principles from the North American Vexillological Association, they then turned the fate of the flags over to their internet audience across the country.

The general public can go to https://surveymonkey.com/r/flagfinal to see the flags and cast a vote.

The contest page describes each flag, saying “Abbotsford is known as the Hub of the Fraser Valley and the flag is a symbolic depiction of this slogan.”

“The bars represent the roads in the area, with the central disc representing Abbotsford at the centre of the crossroads. The green field represents the agricultural fields, meadows, and forests.”

Meanwhile, “the flag of the Municipalite de Saint-Maxime-du-Mont-Louis has a green mountain and blue sea on a light blue background. It represents the natural landscape where the cliffs of the Appalachians stand out against the blue of the sky and the sea of the Gaspe Peninsula. The name of the municipality honors King Louis XIV who granted the first lands of the place there. The municipality also includes the villages of Anse-Pleureuse and Gros-Morne.”

This last round of voting runs from July 6 to July 30, according to a tweet from the contest holders. As of July 8, Abbotsford was already off to a strong start at 77 per cent of 369 votes cast so far.

