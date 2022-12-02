Abbotsford’s Maan Farms wins prestigious award for fruit wine

Abbotsford’s Maan Farms recently impressed judges in a big way at the 2022 San Francisco International Wine Competition.

Maan Farms earned the top ranking in the fruit wine category with its Strawberry Dessert Wine. Judges gave the wine a double gold rating and complimented its taste and smell.

“Distinctive and concentrated strawberry aromas, with just a hint of dried apricot on the nose,” the panel shared. “Sweet on the palate, nicely balancing, with very brisk acidity and a long, powerful strawberry note finish.”

Maan Farms also earned a double gold rating for its Strawberry Rhubarb Wine a gold for Raspberry Table Wine and bronze for both the Blackberry Table Wine and Blueberry Table Wine.

They were the lone Fraser Valley winery competing at the event, with other Canadian wineries from the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen Valley and Ontario participating. A total of 69 judges gathered in the California city from Nov. 9 to 12 to determine the winners.

The SFIWC was founded in 1980 and is one of the oldest competitions of its kind. The event is a member of The Tasting Alliance, the parent organization of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, and Singapore World Spirits Competition.

Winners will be listed in an issue of The Somm Journal magazine and bottle stickers are available for purchase to display on bottles on store shelves. Medallion imagery is also available for licensed use in winners’ online and print materials.

For more on the SFIWC, visit sfwinecomp.com.

Maan Farms hosts a Christmas Brunch with Elsa and Anna event on Sunday (Dec. 4), Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18.

