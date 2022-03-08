Abbotsford’s Handlers Equipment challenges other businesses to support Ukraine

Abbotsford’s Handlers Equipment is raising money for aid in Ukraine and is challenging other businesses to follow suit. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Handlers Equipment Ltd. has challenged other local businesses to step up to support Ukrainians during the current tumultuous times the country is facing.

They have partnered with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to raise funds for those fleeing Ukraine to neighbouring countries. UNHCR is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights, and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless people.

Throughout the month of March, Handlers will donate $500 from the sale of every new Mahindra Tractor, Hyundai Excavator, Wheel Loader, and Avant Compact Loader to the urgent need in Ukraine. They have a goal to raise over $10,000 in total and urge other businesses to also help out in a similar way.

“There is a need for shelter, food, water, medical care and other life-saving assistance near Ukraine right now,” stated Ivor Venema, owner of Handlers. “We know it’s time for us to step up and help, and we challenge other businesses to do the same, every bit helps.”

Handlers will be tracking live donations on their UNHCR fundraising page. UNHCR offers a variety of tools and supports to help others start their own fundraisers. UNHCR has stepped up their operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries and remain firmly committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and countries in the region.

For more information on the fundraising campaign, visit handlersequipment.com/blog.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Handlers Equipment celebrates 30 years of business

abbotsfordDonationUkraine