Abbotsford’s first Canadian Walk for Veterans draws crowds

No One Left Behind was the theme as walk shines light on Afghan immigration promise

The brass quintet from the 15th Field Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery was among the highlights of Abbotsford’s first Canadian Walk for Veterans.

The event was held in Mill Park on Saturday and this year’s theme was Leave No One Behind. To that end, several newly arrived Afghan people attended the event, invited by organizer Chris Lane.

In total, he said there were about 100 people there and the feedback he’s had has been “overwhelming and, frankly, moving.”

Last year, Canada pulled out of Afghanistan after many years of service there. Over that time, thousands of Afghan people aided the Canadian military in many roles, including interpreters, cultural advisers, drivers, security and support staff.

Canada made a commitment to bring those people and their families to Canada, as they are now in imminent danger from the Taliban because of their allegiance to Canada.

Lane, an officer and a podcast host focusing on veterans, is among those who are pushing the federal government to work harder to bring those people to safety.

“While this group is here, safe and sound, so many others whom Canada swore not to leave behind, are not,” Lane said. “More can and should be done to right this wrong and I encourage you to meet with, speak to or write your Member of Parliament.”

The Canadian Walk for Veterans is held in communities around the country, and Lane said he is committed to holding one in Abbotsford again next year.

