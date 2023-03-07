Abbotsford’s current school year budget to be approved at $247 million

The Abbotsford school district is finishing up this year’s budget process and rolling into the next one. (File photo)

School district budgets are in constant flux, and one of the board of education’s biggest tasks is to pass a balanced budget each year. To that end, the Abbotsford school board gave three readings to the 2022-2023 amended annual budget bylaw at its Feb. 14 meeting, with a total of $246,801,092.

These amendments happen every year, as the proposed budget that district staff initially works with is defined over the course of the school year.

The amended budget report, from Ray Velestuk, secretary-treasurer and chief financial officer and Monica Schulte, assistant secretary-treasurer, highlights some of the key changes from the initial budget to today. It also explained the $7.57 million increase from the initial annual budget.

One of the biggest factor that drives the budget each year is enrolment. This year, new grants and increased enrolment added $2.3 million to the budget, while increased Industry Training Authority (ITA) grants for careers programs brought in an additional $.07 million.

There were 14 more international students than expected, adding additional tuition revenue of $.2 million, and increased “nominal role enrolment” is also generating an additional revenue of $.11 million.

There will be a little less collected in bus fees this year ($.02 million) than originally budgeted for. However, due to increase in interest rates, the district is anticipating an additional $.23 million in investment income.

The increased enrolment also means the district needed five more full-time teacher equivalent teaching positions this year, at a total cost of $.51 million, and extra principal and vice-principal time ($.1 million).

There are other staff costs that rise along with higher enrolments, too. The increases this year include an additional 15 FTE educational assistants ($.58 million), three youth care workers ($.10 million), and an increase in benefits, among other slight changes.

The Abbotsford board of education will be reviewing the preliminary 2023-2024 budget at their March 7 meeting, which is available on the Abbotsford School District’s YouTube channel.

Staff is currently building a budget assuming there will be an increase of 170 full time students in September in Abbotsford, that there will be no shifts in provincial operating grants, that collective agreement increases will be fully funded by the province, and that there will be no major service or programming changes.

Next year’s budget does come with pressure, though, including inflation. Staff has noted that inflation can range from five to nine per cent. There are also recruitment challenges, environmental cost pressures, and lingering cost pressure from the pandemic.

The preliminary budget needs to be submitted to the province by June 30.

More information and a chance to provide feedback is available at engage.abbyschools.ca.

