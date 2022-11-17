Abbotsford’s CIVL-FM named best campus radio station for second straight year

University of the Fraser Valley-based station recognized for its efforts

Abbotsford’s CIVL-FM has been recognized as the top campus radio in Canada for the second straight year.

For the second straight year, Abbotsford’s CIVL-FM has been recognized as the number one campus radio station in Canada.

This comes one year after the University of the Fraser Valley-based station was named the inaugural winner of the medium market campus station category.

The award is in partnership between the Canadian Radio Awards from Broadcast Dialogue, the National Community and Campus Radio Association (NCRA), and the Community Radio Fund of Canada (CRFC).

RELATED: CIVL-FM campus radio station in Abbotsford expands to Chilliwack

The 2022 edition of the awards saw amalgamated market categories, leaving small market ‘oldies’ community station CINB-FM from Saint John, N.B. as the outright winner of the Community or Campus station award, with CIVL-FM as a runner up.

CIVL’s audio submission for the awards collected voice acting from the internet broadcast of this year’s 2021 Fraser Valley Music Awards (FVMAs) winners and special guest hosts from the cast of the puppet show. Musical performances in the awarded submission included Jada Klein and Etienne Siew, an excerpt from keynote speaker Simon James, as well as a brief note from Dr. Bonnie Henry, who joined Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion recipient, LJI reporter Surjit Atwal, exclusively on CIVL earlier this year.

To listen to the submission, visit canadianradioawards.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/2022-Broadcast-Dialogue-Award-Audio-Submission-CIVL-1.mp3.

CIVL can be found at 101.7 FM in and around Abbotsford. For more, visit civl.ca.

abbotsfordRadio