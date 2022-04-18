Abbotsford’s ASIA North Poplar Elementary School hosting art show

Students from Abbotsford’s ASIA North Poplar Elementary School will be showing off some of their creations at a live visual art show hosted at Highstreet Shopping Centre later this month.
The school’s 2022 Art Show and Sale features the work of Kindergarten to Grade 5 students and runs on April 29 and 30 at the Highstreet Community Room near the Purdy’s Chocolates location.
Art pieces are available to view or purchase. The show runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30.
Each age group had a different task including: Kindergarten – class collab painted glass, Grade 1 – suncatchers, Grade 2 – nature prints, Grade 3 – bird collages on wood with a resin application, Grade 4 – pressed flowers and Grade 5 – driftwood sculptures.
The event is cash sales only and for more information on the show contact Katarina.Vlasic@abbyschools.ca. All proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s art department.