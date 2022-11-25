The third annual Holiday Toy Drive runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18.

Abbotsford wrestler’s annual holiday toy drive returns for 2022

Jasmit Singh Phulka’s third annual event aims to raise $30,000 to $50,000

Abbotsford wrestler Jasmit Singh Phulka’s annual Holiday Toy Drive is back for 2022.

The third edition of the fundraiser sees Phulka partner again with local realtors Gurbaj Gill and Rajin Gill and their efforts will support the BC Children’s Hospital and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

The event began on Friday (Nov. 25) and runs until Dec. 18.

This year’s toy drive focuses on toddlers aged two to four years old. Donations can be dropped off at 2790 Allwood St.

Phulka said he enjoys giving back during this time of year.

“My success in the sport of wrestling has given me a platform in the community,” he said. “I started volunteering with Canuck Place in 2019 and it was a life changing experience for me. I was blown away by how much they did for the kids at the hospice and I too wanted to do more.”

The 2020 edition of the event raised over $13,000 in cash and toy donations, while the 2021 surpassed that with over $20,000 raised. This year is aiming for between $30,000 to $50,000.

RELATED: Abbotsford wrestler’s holiday toy drive raises over $20,000

Phulka is currently on a mission to qualify for Canada’s wrestling team in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. He most recently earned a bronze medal in his 74 kilogram freestyle division at the Kristjan Palusalu Memorial in Estonia on Nov. 5 and 6.

He also heads to Minnesota in 2023 in order to prep for the upcoming Olympic trials.

Prior to this most recent result, Phulka finished 16th at the 2022 World Championships in Serbia in September, third at the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom in August and eighth at the 2022 Senior Pan-American Championships in Mexico in May.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka earns bronze in Estonia

