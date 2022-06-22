Abbotsford’s Ingeborg Boucher won $2 million with the BC/49 draw on June 1. (Submitted)

Abbotsford woman wins $2M in BC/49 draw

Abbotsford’s Ingeborg Boucher is $2 million richer after winning the BC/49 draw on June 1.

Boucher is a regular lottery player and purchased the winning ticket at Super Save Gas on Fraser Highway in Abbotsford.

She stated that she did not initially believe she had won after checking the ticket on her lotto app.

“I first checked my numbers at home in my kitchen,” she said. “When I confirmed all six numbers it didn’t feel right, I was shaking.”

She then double checked the ticket at the lottery kiosk at FreshCo in Abbotsford as a number of onlookers cheered on the confirmation of her big win.

Boucher said she will be moving soon so the win will help with that, but she also plans to share the money with her family and travel to Hawaii and Bora Bora.

According to BCLC, British Columbians have won more than $11 million this year in BC/49 prizes.

