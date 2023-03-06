Satwant Aujla of Abbotsford won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw on Jan. 25. (BCLC photo)

Abbotsford woman wins $1M in Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw

Satwant Aujla says win brings her ‘some peace and comfort’

An Abbotsford woman says she was rendered speechless after learning she had won the guaranteed prize draw of $1 million from the Jan. 25th Lotto 6/49 draw.

Satwant Aujla was at the local FreshCo grocery store when she first checked her ticket. She was in such disbelief that she took her ticket to two gas stations the next day to double check.

“I put (the ticket) in my pocket and got out of there when I saw the winning amount,” Ajula said.

She said she was most excited to share the news with her son, who was “blown away.”

Aujla said the win gives her “peace and comfort,” and she had always wanted to buy her son a house if she ever won the lottery.

Aujla purchased the winning ticket at one of the Chevron gas stations on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

ALSO SEE: Friends from Abbotsford and Duncan split $1 million lottery prize

