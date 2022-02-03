Abbotsford woman discovers $1M Lotto 6/49 win while at hair salon

A trip to the hair salon ended up netting Kimberly Anhofer of Abbotsford a not-so-good hair day, but for a good reason.

Upon discovering she scored the Guaranteed $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize from the Dec. 1st draw, she left the salon in complete shock before her hair was done.

“I pulled out the ticket and it shocked the heck out of me,” she recalled of the moment she realized she won. “I told the hairdresser I had to leave, so I never had my hair finished that day.”

Anhofer’s daughter was the first person to hear about the good news.

RELATED: Abbotsford man eyeing up home for family after winning $1 million in Lotto Max

“My daughter and I went back and forth about 12 times where she would say, ‘No way! Are you serious?’ and I would say, ‘Yes!’ It was a very emotional, real moment.”

The new millionaire, whose win was announced Thursday (Feb. 3) in a press release, celebrated her victory over a champagne-and-steak dinner with a friend of 30 years. First up on her dream list is to purchase an electric car, followed by embarking on a few vacations in the near future.

Anhofer purchased her winning ticket from the Town Pantry at 32700 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission and says winning the lottery is “absolutely life-changing” for her.

“This win has given me the wiggle room I’ve always dreamed of. I’ve been grinding my way through developing my own business and this win means everything to me.”

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf wins $50,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter