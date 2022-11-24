,,

Abbotsford transforming into live music destination on Saturday

The Offspring and Marshmello both performing in Abbotsford on Saturday

Abbotsford is set to be the live music capital of Canada, possibly North America and maybe even the entire planet on Saturday (Nov. 25).

A pair of massive concert events are set to take place at roughly the same time on Saturday, with tens of thousands descending onto two different venues to experience two completely different performances.

The first-ever One Love Music Festival, featuring Marshmello, Sofi Tukker, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and Diajo kicks off at Tradex beginning at 7 p.m. and running until 1 a.m.

Marshmello is one of the most popular and recognizable DJs in the world and has had four certified platinum singles in multiple countries including Canada and the United States. He’s also won MTV Europe, Electronic Music and iHeartRadio Music Awards for a variety of honours.

RELATED: Superstar DJ Marshmello coming to Abbotsford

Tickets for the One Love Music Festival appear to be sold out.

Over on the other side of town at the Abbotsford Centre is The Offspring with special guests Simple Plan. That show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Offspring last appeared in Abbotsford on Nov. 30, 2019 and have sold more than 40 million albums over their lengthy career.

The band formed in California in 1984 and reached superstardom with the 1994 album Smash, which sold over 11 million records worldwide and is one of the best selling independent albums ever.

Simple Plan is a Canadian pop punk band that formed in 1999 and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide. The group won the Juno Fan Choice Award in 2006, won six MuchMusic video awards and a Teen Choice Award in 2005.

There are still some tickets available for The Offspring show.

RELATED: The Offspring returning to Abbotsford in November

abbotsfordBreaking NewsConcertsLive music

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Joint investigation underway into small plane crash off Northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

,,
Abbotsford transforming into live music destination on Saturday

People take part in a march in Mission, B.C., Saturday, June 4, 2022 in a handout photo. Indigenous leaders have called a meeting with RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., to discuss how police intend to proceed after a pickup truck driver allegedly hit four members of a memorial march on Saturday. (Robert Jago photo)
Man charged 5 months after residential school marchers hit with pickup in Mission

Brady Keeper (right) and the returning Vincent Arseneau led the Abbotsford Canucks to 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday (Nov. 25). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks post second straight win on the road

Vernon Panthers receiver Anderson Bicknell (right) keeps the ball pinned to his shoulder while being defended by Robert Bateman Timberwolves tacklers Jackson Kliewer (left) and Colton Marshall during the Panthers’ 35-14 win in the Subway Bowl B.C. AA Junior Varsity Football semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon Panthers advance to B.C. final, defeating Abbotsford foes