Abbotsford to receive $29K for cots and blankets for 100-bed emergency lodging

Abbotsford has received $29,000 in funding to purchase cots, blankets, pillows and generators for evacuees of emergencies such as flooding or fires. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The City of Abbotsford is among 57 First Nations and local governments that will receive provincial funding to improve emergency support services (ESS) for people evacuated from their homes during emergencies.

The city will receive more than $29,000 for equipment to establish a 100-bed group lodging facility.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens said the grant will go towards the purchase of cots, blankets, pillows and generators.

“(This will) provide safe, dry group lodging for up to 100 evacuees and is readily available for those in need during an emergency,” he said.

Siemens said the local ESS team supported 585 residents through 25 fire-related events alone in 2022.

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford receives $27M from provincial infrastructure and amenities fund

In total, more than $2.2 million is being distributed from the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

Funding may be used for ESS supplies and equipment; training and exercises for ESS responders; responder recruitment and retention activities; and personal protective equipment for ESS responders.

The funds also support the modernization of ESS programs to move toward digital registration and reporting through the Evacuee Registration and Assistance online tool.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people be evacuated from their homes, and we know how important it is to make sure those people are supported,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission.

“We’ve seen this first-hand here in the Fraser Valley, and I’m glad this funding will improve the experience for both evacuees and emergency responders.”



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallEmergency PreparednessProvincial Government