War medals were fished out of the Sumas River near Abbotsford and the teenager who found them is hoping to find the rightful owner. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford teen pulls box of war medals out of Sumas River while fishing

First and Second World War medals were in a small plastic box with duct tape on it

An Abbotsford teenager is hoping to reconnect a fishing treasure with its rightful owner.

Taro Milligan, a Grade 11 student at Robert Bateman secondary, was fishing in the Sumas River on Vye Road recently.

“I caught something that wasn’t a fish,” he explained in an email to the Abbotsford News. “Very close to the bank I got snagged up on a small plastic box with duct tape on it.”

Once he had it open, he found the box was full of First and Second World War memorabilia and medals.

He reached out to the media in the hopes of spread the word, so that the rightful owner could be found. He’s also contacted the Abbotsford Legion.

“They are valuable family keepsakes,” he said, and belong with the person who lost them.

Anyone with information is aske to email Milligan at taromilligan@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Abbotsford teens start skateboard-wax company named after friend with Down syndrome

