Abbotsford student uses grant to create 30 care packages for unsheltered

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School student Adhiraj Gupta used a grant to help create 30 care packages for those unsheltered following the flooding in November. (Submitted)

2022 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad Adhiraj Gupta is giving back to the community in a big way.

Gupta recently applied for and received a $1,500 grant from the Rising Youth organization and chose to create care packages to help those unsheltered following the November floods.

“That predicament was enough to put well equipped people in a dire situation,” Gupta told The News. “The fact that there were unsheltered people in such drastic weather made me unsettled. The care items were bought by being mindful of the different weather conditions and allowed me to buy proper care items which would be useful not only in the hot summer days, but also during the rainy seasons.”

Gupta made 30 care packages that included: waterproof backpacks, a high-end water bottle, non-perishable food and toiletries and self care items. He said he also received support from the Foundry, as well as donations from local schools and the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

“I would also like to point out that the Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society was also one of the reasons for undertaking this project,” he said. “By participating in many community events, such as the clean up at the Lonzo parking lot, I was truly able to understand the struggles that come with not being fully equipped, especially in bad weather.”

He will now be moving on to the University of the Fraser Valley to study in that school’s Bachelor of Science program.

“I will also continue to give back to my community with more community projects such as this to promote unity and sense of caring in this community,” he said. “This project along with my work Foundry also allowed me to win a leadership award from BC Hydro. I am grateful to all those who supported me in recognition of this award and the good work being done in the city of Abbotsford.”

The Rising Youth program funded by the Government of Canada under the Canada Service Corps initiative. It is available to Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people who have been granted refugee status in Canada. In the context of the program, “youth” refers to individuals who are between the ages of 15 to 30 years old during the year of their participation in the program.

For more on the program, visit risingyouth.ca.

