Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for April 30

After two years and several delays, the ASHOF will finally gather to celebrate later this month

For the first time since 2019, the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame will finally get to host an induction ceremony.

The banquet event, set for April 30 inside the Legacy Sports Centre Abbotsford, will honour the much delayed class of 2020, a group of four coaches and local athletes who had success in 2021.

The ceremony is headlined by professional hockey player David Van der Gulik and international umpire Scott McLaren.

Van der Gulik led the Abbotsford Pilots to the team’s first-ever Cyclone Taylor Cup in the year 2000 and then helped the Chilliwack Chiefs win a BCHL championship in 2002.

Van der Gulik was selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round of the 2002 NHL entry draft, and subsequently starred for four years at Boston University before turning pro. He earned the Mickey Cochrane award as the BU’s top male athlete in 2006, and was later named to the Terriers’ all-decade team.

Van der Gulik turned pro in 2006, and played professionally for 10 years. He saw action in 49 NHL games with the Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, posting two goals and 11 assists.

He spent the bulk of his career in the American Hockey League, playing 535 games with 137 goals, 170 assists and 307 points. He suited up for his hometown Abbotsford Heat in 2009-10, and earned the team’s American Specialty/AHL Man of the Year nomination for his community contributions. He would go on to win an AHL Calder Cup championship as an assistant captain with the Manchester Monarchs in 2014-15. He retired in 2016 following one season overseas with Dusseldorf in Germany’s DEL.

McLaren started his umpiring career at age 12 under the tutelage of Sid deHaan. He went on to serve as umpire-in-chief in Abbotsford during his university days, and advanced to work numerous provincial, Canadian and World championships over the years.

McLaren has achieved the highest level of umpire certification in Canada, and is International Softball Federation-certified. In 2017 he became the first Canadian to win the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) umpire of the year award, and his most recent major international tournament was the 2019 Olympic Qualifying Tournament at Softball City in Surrey.

McLaren has been active with Softball BC, serving as the province’s deputy umpire-in-chief, facilitating training and development of new umpires, running clinics, and mentoring younger umpires. He is a member of the Softball Canada officiating development committee as deputy umpire-in-chief, and also works at the university level, umpiring games for the UBC and SFU women’s teams.

In addition to Van der Gulik and McLaren, local coaches Doug Primrose, Luis Garcia, Harold Willers and Keith Stewart will be inducted in a new coaching category recognizing coaching excellence in our community.

Twenty young athletes from a variety of sports will also be inducted onto the annual Wall of Fame.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are available at eventbrite.ca/e/abbotsford-sports-hall-of-fame-banquet-tickets-292134792027.