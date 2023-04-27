Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman. (Screengrab)

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman. (Screengrab)

Abbotsford South MLA lashes out at NDP over crime, small business

Banman called for grants to pay for vandalism damage, security upgrades

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman is calling for province-wide support for small businesses, blaming the NDP provincial government for crime impacting local entrepreneurs.

Banman, a BC United MLA, said in the House on Tuesday (April 25) that violence, crime and vandalism are “plaguing” small businesses and communities, and blamed the NDP for a soft-on-crime approach.

He pointed to a Business Improvement Area of BC (BIABC) survey of 500 small businesses that found that almost half indicated they would be forced to shut down within the next couple of years due to the impact of crime and vandalism.

Banman’s proposed grant program would go to small businesses to fund vandalism repairs and security upgrades.

BC United has been slamming the BC NDP for months on crime issues, including vandalism and violence on transit.

During previous exchanges in the B.C. Legislature, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth pointed to promised federal bail legislation – as the province does not control bail rules – and to measures announced earlier this spring to create 12 regional hubs to target repeat offenders.

He has also placed the blame on the BC United, formerly the BC Liberal Party, for making cuts to health care and mental health care during their 16 years in office.

