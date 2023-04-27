Abbotsford school upgrade projects to total more than $2.7 million

Eight schools to get HVAC, electrical and construction upgrades by March 2024

The Abbotsford School District will receive more than $2.7 million for upgrades to eight schools this year. (File photo)

Eight Abbotsford schools will get mechanical upgrades this year to the tune of more than $2.7 million, following the approval of annual capital funding from the province.

Four schools will get HVAC upgrades, three will get electrical upgrades, and one (William A. Fraser middle school) will get interior construction upgrades.

The four to get HVAC upgrades are Terry Fox elementary ($912,032), John Maclure Community school ($150,000), W.J. Mouat secondary ($200,000) and Rick Hansen secondary ($896,486).

The three schools to get electrical upgrades are Bradner Godson and Ten-Broek elementary schools, for a total cost of $380,000.

The upgrades at William A. Fraser will cost $175,000.

Capital funding is provided by the ministry, and each district has to submit a list of potential projects to the ministry every year. Each project is funded under various programs. Abbotsford’s programs this year are funded by the Carbon Neutral Capital Program, the School Enhancement Program and the Ventilation Improvement Fund.

All of the projects must be completed by March 2024.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school board chair calls petition mean-spirited and useless

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordAbby SchoolsEducation