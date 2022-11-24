Abbotsford school trustees hope to be recognized as elected officials at Remembrance Day

People lay wreaths at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Thunderbird Memorial Square in Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 11. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News file)

The Abbotsford board of education will be asking the Legion to slightly adjust their Remembrance Day ceremonies going forward.

The discussion came up at the outset of the first official meeting of the 2022-2026 board on Tuesday night.

Board chair Korky Neufeld brought the discussion to the table. He is concerned because when it comes to wreath laying, the board is placed with community groups instead of the other elected officials in the city.

“It was a glaring event that I feel needs discussion,” he said. “We are elected officials and not a community group.”

Trustees Jared White and Shirley Wilson agreed.

“There are 21 elected officials in this city,” Wilson said. “By severing us it feels we are disconnected.”

Neufeld, who said he watched the ceremonies online with family, said he would take the time to bring it up “gently” with the Legion.

More than 1,000 people came out to pay their respects to fallen soldiers and veterans as they attended the Remembrance Day ceremony in Abbotsford this year.

People packed Thunderbird Memorial Square at Veterans Way, where they paused for a moment of silence and laid wreaths in honour of Canada’s fallen soldiers and veterans.

