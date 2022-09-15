Abbotsford school trustee candidates to hit the stage for forum

There will be an opportunity for the public to hear from candidates vying for seats on the Abbotsford board of education.
The SD 34 District Parent Advisory Council is hosting an All Candidates Forum at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Oct. 3.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There are 13 candidates in the running to be trustees in Abbotsford, and there are seven trustee positions.
The Abbotsford Arts Centre is located at 2329 Crescent Way.
@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.