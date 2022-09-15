Abbotsford school trustee candidates to hit the stage for forum

Abbotsford school board candidates lined a long table at the Abbotsford Arts Centre during the last election in 2018. This election, the centre will once again be used for a forum, to be held Oct. 3. (Abbotsford News file photo)

There will be an opportunity for the public to hear from candidates vying for seats on the Abbotsford board of education.

The SD 34 District Parent Advisory Council is hosting an All Candidates Forum at the Abbotsford Arts Centre on Oct. 3.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are 13 candidates in the running to be trustees in Abbotsford, and there are seven trustee positions.

The Abbotsford Arts Centre is located at 2329 Crescent Way.

READ MORE: Candidate list for Abbotsford school board election comprises 13 names

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Election 2022