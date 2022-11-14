Abbotsford school district’s communications team earns national award

School district incorporating more videos into how they communicate with the public

A video still from The Power of the Student Voice, a video created by the communications team at the Abbotsford school district. The video was one of three that earned the district an industry award. (Screenshot)

The Abbotsford school district’s communication team has earned a national award.

They were recognized by the Canadian Association of Communicators in Education for three communications projects, as part of the 2022 BRAVO! Awards Gala. The gala took place in late October.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive these awards from the Canadian Association of Communicators in Education,” said Kayla Stuckart, manager of communications. “Over the last few years, our team has made a concerted effort to bring video to the forefront of our communication and engagement strategies. Seeing some of our work recognized on the national school public relations stage is a great reminder that we are moving in the right direction in relation to the digital projects we invest in and the stories we seek to tell.”

The district received recognition under the Coup de Coeur category for three videos created during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 school years. The Coup de Coeur category allows applicants to submit a single communication piece they are proud of. The videos are titled, The Power of the Student Voice, Homestay in Abbotsford and Thank You, #AbbySchools.

