Abbotsford school district senior staff holding information night for trustee candidates

The Abbotsford School District secretary-treasurer will hold an information night on Aug. 29 at the board office at 6:30 p.m. for interested candidates. (File photo)

As the deadline to run for office looms, only two people have announced their intention to run for a seat on the Abbotsford Board of Education.

Mike Rauch and Jared White have both announced they are running in the Oct. 15 municipal election. The nomination period begins on Aug. 30 and runs until Sept. 9.

The News has reached out to all current trustees and none have confirmed their intentions yet.

All candidates, or those considering running, will have a chance to learn more about the role tonight (Aug. 29) in a presentation at the school board office. The district’s secretary-treasurer is holding the second of two information nights.

Those interested in running for a trustee position can also visit numerous websites for information about the nomination process and what it means to be a trustee, including the BC Trustee Association, which publishes an orientation guide for those interested in the role.

The School Act outlines the role of trustees. The job included attending board meetings, setting school district policy, employing staff, managing budgets and hearing appeals. Trustees hold their role for four years, and are paid a remuneration fee by the district.

The information meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and the office is located at 2790 Tims Street.

