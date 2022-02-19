Abbotsford School District opens calendar discussion to the public

Online survey available until March 4; board of education to vote on March 8

The Abbotsford School District is opening up a discussion on the school calendar for 2022-23.

The proposed calendar is similar to this year’s calendar, including a two-week winter break, two-week spring break, and six non-instructional days.

The board of education went over the proposed calendar at their Feb. 15 meeting, and will revisit it for debate and a vote at their March 8 meeting.

The proposed calendar already has the support of the Abbotsford Teachers’ Union, according to the staff report.

The calendar also has two half days, to accomodate parent-teacher conferences, and two days of early dismissal.

As proposed, the next school year will begin Sept. 6, with winter break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. Spring break will run March 20 to 31.

There will be 179 days of instruction, and one non-instructional day to allow teachers to participate in discussions and activities focusing on enhancing Indigenous student achievement, and integrating Indigenous world views and perspectives into learning environments.

The district is open to feedback from the public and employees. A brief online survey is now open until Mar. 4. To view the calendar and take the survey, visit the district’s website at abbyschools.ca/news.

The #Abbotsford Board of Education is seeking public + employee feedback on the proposed school calendar for 2022-2023. Share your voice! The survey will be open from Feb. 17 to Mar. 4, 2022. #AbbySchools

