Sean Nosek will join the Abbotsford school district as superintendent in September. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford school district announces new hire for role of superintendent

Sean Nosek comes to Abbotsford from West Vancouver, starts in July

A new superintendent has been announced for the Abbotsford school district.

Sean Nosek will join the district in July.

“We are excited to welcome Sean Nosek to our team,” said school board chair Korky Neufeld. “He brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a deep commitment to our mission of preparing students for a lifetime of success. With this renewal of leadership, we are confident that Sean will support the board in moving the Abbotsford school district forward with integrity, vision, and a deep sense of purpose.”

A press release from the district noted that Nosek is “an innovative educational leader passionate about ensuring that all students have access to high quality learning opportunities.”

He has more than 25 years of experience in education, “with a proven track record of leading successful initiatives that drive academic achievement and create opportunities for all students to thrive,” the release states.

Nosek has been with West Vancouver Schools since 2014, most recently serving as deputy superintendent, leading teams across school operations, student support services, information technology services, and digital literacy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s degree in education.

“I am honoured to have been selected as Abbotsford school district’s next superintendent,” Nosek said. “I look forward to working with our entire school district to build on current successes and continue to develop a culture of excellence grounded in our core values. I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter in such a wonderful and vibrant community. Together, we will ensure that all students have access to an education that uplifts, and that gives them the knowledge, tools and competencies to succeed in life.”

Nosek will replace current superintendent Kevin Godden, who is retiring.

READ MORE: Mission and Abbotsford receive funds to include Indigenous languages on signs

