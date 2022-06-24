Abbotsford school board votes for raise after next election

Unanimous decision made as school year and board business wrap up for summer

The Abbotsford Board of Education has voted unanimously for a raise, but it won’t come into effect until after the upcoming election.

The raise is based on the most recent census data from Statistics Canada as well as the Bank of Canada inflation calculator. It will mean a total increase from about $190,000 to about $216,000 annually just for trustee remuneration.

Currently, each of the five regular trustees get an annual indemnity of $25,810. The vice chair of the board receives $28,400 and the chair receives $32,270.

Those will each go up slightly in November, following the civic election, to about $29,000, $33,400, and $37,700 respectively.

The annual difference will be about $26,380.

The amount was worked out by a Trustee Indemnity Committee, which chose a formula allowing 45 per cent of the average annual income for a full-year, full-time worker in Abbotsford-Mission as published by Stats Canada. That number was then adjusted for inflation.

That formula will be in place from this November until November 2026, which will be the start of yet another new board. The decision did not address travel allowances.

The decision was made at the June 14 board meeting, the final board meeting of the school year.

READ MORE: Abbotsford School District staff to hold information nights for potential trustees

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordAbby Schools