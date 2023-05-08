Abbotsford school board meeting to include appointment of new superintendent

The Abbotsford school board includes (clockwise from top left): Korky Neufeld, Stan Petersen, Jared White, Mike Rauch, Rupi Kanda-Rajwan, Preet Rai and Shirley Wilson. (Submitted image)

This month’s school board meeting for Abbotsford will include some financial updates, plans for school upgrades, a new food instruction program, and the appointment of a new superintendent.

The meeting will be held May 9 at the board office, and is also available to watch online on the school district’s YouTube channel, usually by the following day.

The agenda was release on Monday, and agenda items include the approval of minutes from several recent meetings, including the audit, education, and finance and facilities committees.

Staff will also update the board on the strategic plan and preliminary budget process, and go over a district planning team report.

The new superintendent being appointed is Sean Nosek, effective July 1. Current superintendent will officially retire on June 30.

The board will also approve the district’s five-year capital plans for minor and major projects, which includes continuing to work with the city on allocating property for school space in the McKee Neighbourhood Plan.

There are two times set aside for questions from the public, either online or in person.

To see the full agenda, visit www.abbyschools.com.

