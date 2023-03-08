International Women’s Day is March 8. (Stock photo)

Abbotsford school board chair speaks about discrimination on eve of Women’s Day

All groups being recognized this month still face ongoing discrimination, Neufeld says

Abbotsford’s school board chair spoke up against discrimination at the group’s March meeting.

A few years ago, the board began acknowledging special awareness days each month. This month’s meeting was on the eve of International Women’s Day (March 8).

“All of these days that we remember in this month, still face ongoing discrimination,” Korky Neufeld said at the outset of the meeting. “International Women’s Day, World Down Syndrome Day, International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Transgender Day of Visibility.”

March 21 is both International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and World Down Syndrome Day. Transgender Day of Visibility is recognized on March 31.

“Each of us has a responsibility to stand up against discrimination when it takes place,” Neufeld said. “If we do not, then we contribute to that discrimination. So that’s something sobering for us to consider.”

