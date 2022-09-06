Abbotsford school board chair announces he will run for re-election Oct. 15

Stan Petersen back on the ballot looking for fourth term in office

Stan Petersen is seeking his fourth term as an Abbotsford school trustee in this October’s municipal elections.

“After 33 years as an educator in Abbotsford I was privileged to continue to serve the Abbotsford education community as a trustee over the last 11 years; the last four as the chair of the board.”

Petersen’s three children graduated from the Abbotsford district and he now has three grandchildren in the district. “I continue to have a passion for the education of Abbotsford students and would love the challenge and excitement of another four years.”

Petersen has a doctorate in educational leadership and feels his experience as a teacher and administrator provides a valuable perspective to the board. He serves on the several committees, and as board chair is an ex-officio member of all other board committees.

Petersen said he is proud of the Abbotsford school district and its strategic plan that leads all resources and programs toward student success.

“We have seen tremendous results with this focus on student success,” he said. “We have strong leaders, excellent teachers, and support staff and great support from parents and the community. Our students continue to excel in their classrooms and in the many opportunities provided in the district.”

Petersen is also very active in the community, serving on the board of the Abbotsford Youth Commission as past president, as a director for the Clearbrook Kiwanis, a member of the organizing committee for the Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament, a member of the committee that hosts the BC High School Wrestling Championships, a game director for the Provincial Senior and Grade 8 basketball championships, and was the sponsorship chair for the 2019 Canadian Student Leadership Conference that was hosted in Abbotsford.

He was also the vice president of the 2016 Abbotsford Summer Games and now serves as the co-sports director for the 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in August 2023.

Petersen’s passion for education extends beyond Abbotsford, with his volunteer work for Heart to Heart Haiti. For the past 14 years he and a colleague have gone regularly to Grande Goave, Haiti to plan for and deliver workshops for Haitian teachers and to deliver school supplies to Haitian students.

The election is on Oct. 15, and voters will be electing seven trustees who will serve for the next four years.

