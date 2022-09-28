Abbotsford school board candidate says parents should have more say in schools

Earl Storey had strong support in 2018 election but not enough to win a seat

Earl Storey, centre, is running for a seat on the Abbotsford board of education on Oct. 15, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Earl Storey has put his name forward for a seat on the Abbotsford board of education in the upcoming local government election.

This isn’t Storey’s first time on the ballots. In 2018, he took his initial run as school trustee candidate. While he didn’t win a spot on the board four years ago, he said it was still a successful run. Storey finished tenth in the voting out of 17 candidates, earning 8,514 votes.

His name was checked off on 25.6 per cent of ballots cast.

Storey says that support, along with that of his donors, is a testament to the faith the community has in him.

He’s running under a “Parent’s Choice” banner because he believes parents need to have their voices heard once again in the classrooms. He believes the decision making reins need to be handed back to the parents.

As a father of eight, and a grandfather of several students in the Abbotsford school district, Storey’s heart is for the children. He calls himself “a family man through-and-through.”

Storey has nearly 40 years of business experience in Abbotsford. He’s currently an account manager at B.A. Robinson, and has served as an associate member and past board member of the Fraser Valley chapter of the Mechanical Contractors Association (FVMCA).

Community involvement has been a large part of Storey’s life since he and his wife moved here 38 years ago. He’s volunteered in several capacities, including coaching in Abbotsford Minor Hockey and supporting young adults entering the workforce.

He’s also coordinated dozens of golf tournaments and supported the food bank through the FVMCA.

Storey currently volunteers at his local church, where he runs a weekly prayer meeting. He’s also involved in supporting the West Coast Water Protectors of the BC Metis Federation (BCMF). Additionally, he’s a board member of Abbotsford Electoral District Associations (EDA) for the Conservative Party of Canada.

Storey says he has spoken with many parents who have real concerns that they’re being left out of what’s happening in their child’s classroom, and his goal is to help make their voices heard and support their freedom to choose what’s best for their children when it comes to their education.

“Many believe there’s not enough transparency between the school system and the parents, and feel like their voices aren’t being heard,” he says.

