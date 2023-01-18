Abbotsford residents invited to join patient advisory council

Abbotsford residents with an interest in health care are invited to apply to be a part of the patient advisory council through the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice. (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)

A call has been put out for Abbotsford residents who want to meet monthly to discuss healthcare needs.

The Abbotsford Division of Family Practice (ADFP) runs a patient advisory council and is looking for new members. The call it a “community table” and it consists of a diverse group of people from all genders, ages, cultures, religious, sexualities, medical histories and experiences, income levels, abilities, and educational backgrounds.

They meet to discuss healthcare needs in Abbotsford, and to influence future initiatives.

Meetings are informal, about 90 minutes long, and are a safe space for all participants. Members do not need to be actively seeing a doctor or care provider to be a part of the conversation – the only requirement is that you are comfortable and non-judgemental at a table of diverse people, ADFP said.

Anyone interested in participating should fill out an application, available on their website (www.adofp.ca) under the tab titled Our Work.

