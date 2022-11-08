Abbotsford resident wins $500,000 in Lotto 6/49

An Abbotsford man is now $500,000 richer, even if his wife didn’t quite believe he was a Lotto 6/49 winner at first.

David Galloway’s wife thought it was too good to be true when he texted her an image of his winning ticket.

It must be “wishful thinking,” she said, of what turned out to be a very real and very life-changing win for Galloway, who won playing the Extra during the Oct. 22, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I was at Save-On-Foods and checked my tickets on the machine,” Galloway stated. “Then I scanned my winning ticket and saw what it said, and had to scan a few more times, before asking the cashier to check.”

Galloway said he plans to pay off his mortgage and may purchase a vacation home.

He bought the ticket at the Abbotsford Save-On-Foods on Sumas Way.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $39 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $100 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

RELATED: Abbotsford man wins $1M in Lotto Max draw

abbotsfordLottery