Abbotsford received a record snowfall of 19.3 centimetres on Sunday (Feb. 27). (Photo by: Silverene Rowan)

Abbotsford received a record snowfall of 19.3 centimetres on Sunday (Feb. 27). (Photo by: Silverene Rowan)

Abbotsford receives record snowfall on Sunday

19.3 centimetres recorded, breaks previous record set in 1956

An Abbotsford daily snowfall record established in 1956 was completely shattered on Sunday (Feb. 26).

A total of 19.3 centimetres was recorded by Environment Canada on Sunday, destroying the original record of 6.6 cm set 67 years ago

Environment Canada began recording weather event information in Abbotsford in 1944.

Abbotsford wasn’t the only area that set records on Sunday, as both Kamloops and Williams Lake saw new marks made. Kamloops saw 11 cm, breaking the record of 8 cm set in 1974. Williams Lake received 11.2 cm, breaking the previous mark of 6.6 cm set in 2011.

Unofficial reports also stated that the Chilliwack area had a significant amount of snow, but there is not an Environment Canada weather station in that area.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Views from the Fraser Valley on a snowy Sunday

abbotsfordBreaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rogue raccoon recesses class at Kelowna school
Next story
Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.
Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)
After two days of no buses, B.C. Transit service in Fraser Valley resumes after strike action

The MEI Screaming Eagles Marching Band was among the entertainment during the Gift of Love Gala, a fundraiser for Canuck Place, held Saturday (Feb. 25) at Abbotsford Centre. (Submitted photo)
Gift of Love Gala in Abbotsford raises $615K for Canuck Place