Abbotsford receives record snowfall on Sunday

Abbotsford received a record snowfall of 19.3 centimetres on Sunday (Feb. 27). (Photo by: Silverene Rowan)

An Abbotsford daily snowfall record established in 1956 was completely shattered on Sunday (Feb. 26).

A total of 19.3 centimetres was recorded by Environment Canada on Sunday, destroying the original record of 6.6 cm set 67 years ago

Environment Canada began recording weather event information in Abbotsford in 1944.

Abbotsford wasn’t the only area that set records on Sunday, as both Kamloops and Williams Lake saw new marks made. Kamloops saw 11 cm, breaking the record of 8 cm set in 1974. Williams Lake received 11.2 cm, breaking the previous mark of 6.6 cm set in 2011.

Unofficial reports also stated that the Chilliwack area had a significant amount of snow, but there is not an Environment Canada weather station in that area.

