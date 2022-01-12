Members of the Canadian Forces build a temporary dike with sandbags behind houses on Clayburn Creek on Nov. 24, 2021. The village is again preparing for flooding during an atmospheric river this week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Members of the Canadian Forces build a temporary dike with sandbags behind houses on Clayburn Creek on Nov. 24, 2021. The village is again preparing for flooding during an atmospheric river this week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Abbotsford prepares for localized flooding during latest rainfall

Area not expected to suffer a repeat of the catastrophic November floods

As the latest atmospheric river continues in the Fraser Valley through Wednesday night (Jan. 12), Abbotsford is preparing for localized flooding in areas such as Clayburn Village.

Pre-filled sandbags have been made available at Albert Dyck Park and in the parking lot of Clayburn schoolhouse on Wright Street for residents of the village.

Once the pre-filled sandbags are gone, empty bags and sand will be available at the schoolhouse.

Clayburn Village was among the hardest hit areas during the previous atmospheric river in mid-November that brought devastating flooding to the community, most notably to Sumas Prairie.

The village is located at the foot of Sumas Mountain and is prone to flooding due to sediment in Clayburn Creek.

Environment Canada said on Tuesday (Jan. 11) that as much as 150 millimetres could hit the south coast of B.C. this week.

Rainfall warnings included Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

RELATED: B.C. braces for heavy rain, potential floods as latest atmospheric river arrives

But Environment Canada said portions of the Fraser Valley could see no more than 20 mm of rain Wednesday.

Abbotsford will likely dodge the worst of the downpours, having recorded 34 mm of rain on Tuesday, and is not expected to experience the same devastation as it did in the recent floods.

As well, the Nooksack River in Washington State is not expected to overflow its banks this week and course across the Sumas Prairie as it did in November.

The city has said another factor in Abbotsford’s favour this week is that the breaches in the Sumas diking system have been repaired and built higher.

Meanwhile, the city has closed three roads due to flooding concerns:

• Straiton Road from Old Clayburn to Willet

• No. 4 Road from South Parallel Road to Marion Road

• Sumas Mountain Road (the gravel portion from 6406 to 6491)

– with files from The Canadian Press

RELATED: Evacuation alerts in effect for several areas in Abbotsford due to flooding


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodWeather

Previous story
Flooding collapses ceiling at The Residence in Mission, causing extensive damage
Next story
UPDATE: City ends agreement with Abbotsford school district over Mouat Secondary’s turf field

Just Posted

Members of the Canadian Forces build a temporary dike with sandbags behind houses on Clayburn Creek on Nov. 24, 2021. The village is again preparing for flooding during an atmospheric river this week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Abbotsford prepares for localized flooding during latest rainfall

A man cheers as he walks the stairs at the Abbotsford Centre in 2020. The annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health fundraiser will once again be held on Feb. 13 at Abbotsford Centre in support of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. (FVHCF photo)
Step up for cardiac care at Abbotsford Centre is back

A beloved copy of The Penner Family: Faithful Through Adversity was destroyed in the recent flooding. A call has gone out to help replace the book. (Facebook/ Mennonite Heritage Archives)
Mennonite family hoping to replace beloved family book destroyed by Abbotsford floods

The Abbotsford Hospice Society and Healthy Aging Abbotsford host a three-part series on advance care planning in January. (Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay)
Free online ‘advance care planning’ workshops hosted in Abbotsford