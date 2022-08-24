Abbotsford Police turn to public for help identifying suspected liquor store thief

Abbotsford Police Department have released these images of a man they believe is responsible for various liquor thefts. (Abbotsford Police)

A man has been caught on surveillance cameras at least three times at Abbotsford liquor stores, allegedly stealing liquor.

Abbotsford Police sent out a public notice Wednesday with three separate photos of the man in three different outfits, including a distinctive black hat. In two of the photos he is carrying two large bottles of clear liquor.

They are hoping the public can identify him, as they believe he is responsible for “various liquor thefts” in Abbotsford. The police don’t identify which liquor store the photos came from, or a written description of the man.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

