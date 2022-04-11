Abbotsford Police say seriously injured woman had ‘exited’ moving pickup truck

Investigators still trying to determine exact circumstances in incident on Clearbrook Road

The Abbotsford Police Department has released a photo of a 2017 grey Dodge pickup involved in an incident on Sunday (April 11) in which a woman was seriously injured.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has confirmed that a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident Sunday (April 11) on Clearbrook Road “exited a vehicle in motion.”

Police have now released a photo of the truck involved in hopes that witnesses can provide information about its movement before the incident.

Patrol officers responded at 10:47 a.m. on Sunday to the 1700 block of Clearbrook Road after a report that a woman was lying on the road.

When they arrived on scene, they found a seriously injured 50-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said the woman had been a passenger in a 2017 grey Dodge pickup with an Alberta licence plate.

Walker said the 39-year-old driver remained on scene and was identified. Both the driver and passenger are known to each other, he said.

Walker said the investigation is still in its early stages to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the truck or who has information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.



