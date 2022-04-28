Abbotsford Police release video of suspect vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released a video of the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on Tuesday night (April 26).

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured, early 2000s Toyota 4Runner with a sunroof.

The collision occurred just before midnight on Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road. The 38-year-old man who was hit remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said the general investigation section is continuing to gather evidence.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage or who might have been in the area of Clearbrook Road to Downes Road after the collision is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



