Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)

Abbotsford Police release video of suspect vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run

Man, 38, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released a video of the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on Tuesday night (April 26).

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured, early 2000s Toyota 4Runner with a sunroof.

The collision occurred just before midnight on Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road. The 38-year-old man who was hit remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Hit-and-run in Abbotsford leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said the general investigation section is continuing to gather evidence.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage or who might have been in the area of Clearbrook Road to Downes Road after the collision is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collisionPolice

 

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)

Previous story
Surrey man sentenced to 3.5 years for sex assault, forcible confinement
Next story
‘Blue fentanyl’ dealer in Mission sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges

Just Posted

Sumas Prairie flooding sparks an evacuation alert, Nov. 17, 2022. (City of Abbotsford)
B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses

Colten Russell plays Jack Webber during semi-finals of the 2020 Chilliwack Squash Championship tournament at Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Qualified builders sought to construct 6 squash courts in Chilliwack

An inmate at maximum-security Kent Institution has been taken to hospital following a reported assault on Wednesday evening. (Correctional Service Canada, flickr.com/csc_imagery)
Kent Institution inmate in stable condition following assault

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)
Abbotsford Police release video of suspect vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run