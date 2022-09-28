Abbotsford Police release sketch of suspect in assault investigation

Abbotsford Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in an assault on Pearl Avenue on Aug. 13. (Abbotsford Police Department image)

Abbotsford Police are turning to the public to help them identify the suspect in an assault that took place in the summer.

A youth was assaulted by the unknown man following a confrontation on Aug. 13 at about 8:45 p.m., along the 34400 block of Pearl Ave.

A man accused a group of young people of damaging a newspaper box in the area. The man then assaulted one of the young people.

The young person was required overnight hospitalization for his injuries from the incident. Since that time, a composite sketch artist has worked with the victim to create a composite drawing of the suspect.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old, and 5’9 – 5’10 with a muscular build. He had stubbled blonde and grey facial hair, along with short, balding grey and blonde hair. He was wearing a blueshirt, brown cargo pants and sandals.

Anyone with more information or who can identify the suspect male, is asekd to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

