Abbotsford Police investigating after woman suffers serious injuries in ‘domestic type’ incident

Woman airlifted to hospital, Clearbrook Road closed in both directions between King and Marshall

Abbotsford Police are investigating after a woman suffered serious injuries in a “domestic type” incident this morning (April 10), requiring a medevac to Vancouver.

Patrol officers were called to the scene at the 1700 Block of Clearbrook Road at 10:47 a.m. for a report of a woman in medical distress, said Const. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the APD.

He said emergency responders found a 50-year-old woman on the street unconscious from her injuries, and transported her to Vancouver General Hospital via air ambulance.

Walker stated the incident was “not random,” and investigators suspect another party is involved who is known to the victim.

The extent and nature of the injuries are not fully known yet, said Walker. He said patrol officers are currently handling the case, but the situation is dynamic.

Walker said there is no risk to the public at this time.

Clearbrook Road is currently closed in both directions between Marshall and King roads, Walker said.

More to come.

