Abbotsford Police find man suffering from stab wounds, looking for witnesses

Anyone with overnight dash cam footage is asked to talk to investigators

A man suffering from stab wounds was found by chance by an Abbotsford Police officer Tuesday.

The officer was conducting a routine patrol and saw an injured man walking in the 2000 block of Abbotsford Way, at about midnight. The 40-year-old man confirmed he had been stabbed.

Emergency medical care was provided, and the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of patrol officers. Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

They are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along Abbotsford Way, Marshall Road between Sumas Way and Abbotsford Way or along Riverside Road between King Road and West Railway Street between 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 and 12:30 a.m., Feb. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

