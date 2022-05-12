Screenshot from Facebook video.

Abbotsford Police end public disturbance with beanbag gun, no charges

Social media posts about ‘gunshots’ near Blueridge Drive, Townline Road likely sound of beanbag gun

Abbotsford Police ended a public disturbance Wednesday night (May 11) with a beanbag gun.

Police were called to the intersection of Blueridge Drive and Townline Road due to a man acting irrationally, according to Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department.

He said they received a call from citizens in the area about an intoxicated man, likely experiencing a “drug-induced psychosis” and implying he had a weapon.

“The tools the frontline officers use are there to make a safe resolution to something that is heightened at the outset,” Walker said. “There’s not going to be any criminal charges.”

Several people posted to social media that they had heart gunshots at approximately 9:15 p.m. Walker said the sounds they heard were likely the beanbag gun being deployed.

