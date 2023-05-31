The Abbotsford Police Department has opened a satellite office at Highstreet Shopping Centre. (APD photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department has opened a satellite office at Highstreet Shopping Centre. (APD photo)

Abbotsford Police Department opens satellite office at Highstreet

New location will hold pop-up events throughout the summer

The Abbotsford Police Department has opened a satellite office at Highstreet Shopping Centre on Mt. Lehman Road.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer, said the location will provide officers with a way to connect with the west Abbotsford community.

He said pop-up events will take place at the site throughout the summer.

“These events offer set days and times where the public can meet the police and discuss various community topics and concerns that are important to them,” Walker said.

He said the Highstreet location is not staffed 24 hours a day and does not take police reports in person. People wanting to make a report are asked to call the non-emergency number at 604-859-5225 or 911 for a crime in progress.

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford Police Department Chief Mike Serr announces retirement

Highstreet property manager Lee Quesnelle said the parent company, Primaris REIT, embraces their role “in shaping and supporting our communities.”

“Our team at Highstreet Shopping Centre looks forward to supporting the Abbotsford Police Department in their effort to making Abbotsford a safe place for everyone,” Quesnelle said.

APD Deputy Chief Dan Culbertson thanked Highstreet for “their collaborativ eapproach to supporting public safety.”

“I know this office location will help further develop community connections and support increased public engagement with your AbbyPD officers,” he said.

“We look forward to hosting community pop-up events at this location and increasing AbbyPD’s presence in the west Abbotsford region in support of Abbotsford becoming the safest city in B.C.”

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government pledges additional $25 million for coastal cleanup
Next story
Penticton man guilty of possessing more than 300 child sexual abuse images

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork