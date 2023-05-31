Abbotsford Police Department opens satellite office at Highstreet

New location will hold pop-up events throughout the summer

The Abbotsford Police Department has opened a satellite office at Highstreet Shopping Centre. (APD photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department has opened a satellite office at Highstreet Shopping Centre on Mt. Lehman Road.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer, said the location will provide officers with a way to connect with the west Abbotsford community.

He said pop-up events will take place at the site throughout the summer.

“These events offer set days and times where the public can meet the police and discuss various community topics and concerns that are important to them,” Walker said.

He said the Highstreet location is not staffed 24 hours a day and does not take police reports in person. People wanting to make a report are asked to call the non-emergency number at 604-859-5225 or 911 for a crime in progress.

Highstreet property manager Lee Quesnelle said the parent company, Primaris REIT, embraces their role “in shaping and supporting our communities.”

“Our team at Highstreet Shopping Centre looks forward to supporting the Abbotsford Police Department in their effort to making Abbotsford a safe place for everyone,” Quesnelle said.

APD Deputy Chief Dan Culbertson thanked Highstreet for “their collaborativ eapproach to supporting public safety.”

“I know this office location will help further develop community connections and support increased public engagement with your AbbyPD officers,” he said.

“We look forward to hosting community pop-up events at this location and increasing AbbyPD’s presence in the west Abbotsford region in support of Abbotsford becoming the safest city in B.C.”

Police