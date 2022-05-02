Abbotsford Police Department names new deputy chief

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has a new deputy chief constable as of Monday (May 2).

Jason Burrows replaces Paulette Freill, who joined the APD in November 2017 and is retiring after a 37-year policing career.

Burrows started his policing career with the Vancouver Police Department in 1999 and joined the APD in 2002.

He was promoted to inspector in December 2017 and has been the officer in charge of the investigative support branch, patrol branch, and operational support branch.

Burrows recently received gold command training from United Kingdom Police College, and silver and bronze command training from the Canadian Police College.

He is a qualified critical incident commander and is currently the only municipal police officer serving as an incident commander with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team.

Burrows recently completed multiple E-diploma certificates in leadership principles, negotiations, strategy, and management essentials through Harvard Business School online, as well as Police Act courses and training related to investigative techniques and tactics.