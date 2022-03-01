Abbotsford Police Department launches campaign aimed at young drivers

The Abbotsford Police Department has launched Project Newbie, a campaign aimed at young drivers. The campaign includes resources, social-media messaging and enforcement. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has launched a new campaign aimed at preventing crashes involving new drivers.

Project Newbie involves the APD’s traffic enforcement unit (TEU), the youth squad, and the Fraser Coast Integrated Road Safety Unit.

APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said, within the Lower Mainland, an average year sees nine people under the age of 21 killed and 6,900 injured in 18,000 crashes.

Walker said Project Newbie includes driver safety education resources, targeted social media, enforcement, and positive recognition of good drivers.

TEU Const. Rob Dyck said effective driver education and safety awareness are critical components.

“Too many young drivers die in preventable crashes every year, devastating families and communities across Canada. The AbbyPD continues to explore new ways to avert these tragedies,” he said.

Driver safety and education resources postcards are available at the Abbotsford ICBC driver services location at 31935 South Fraser Way and the APD public service counter at 2838 Justice Way.

