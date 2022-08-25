Abbotsford Police Department investigating medical marijuana grow-op home invasions

APD says that eight local medical marijuana grow operations have been invaded in last five months

The APD is investigating several incidents at local marijuana grow operations. (File photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department has issued a public notice related to a series of home invasions to licensed medical marijuana grow operations within Abbotsford.

According to the release, over the past five months the APD has responded to eight home invasions at local licensed medical marijuana grow operations.

Suspects arrive, in vehicles that have been confirmed as stolen in some cases, and five to 10 people emerge at the locations wearing dark clothing and masks.

The vehicles park down the street from the grow-op and they enter the location on foot and armed with weapons. Personal property, cash and marijuana plants are targeted during the invasion.

Occupants have been traumatized but not physically harmed during these incidents. The APD Major Crimes Unit has taken over these investigations and are trying to determine whether these incidents and other similar incidents in the Lower Mainland are connected.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact the APD Major Crime Information Line at 604-864-4850.

