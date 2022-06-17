Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

The Abbotsford Police Department is conducting a public safety survey until the end of August. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is currently conducting a community safety survey that will be used in preparing the 2023-25 Community Safety Plan.

“To develop a plan that fits the needs of the public we serve, we must understand what is relevant to you,” states a message on the APD website from Mayor Henry Braun and Police Chief Mike Serr.

The survey, which is done anonymously, takes about seven minutes to complete and asks questions about the APD’s approachability and visibility, as well as what issues citizens feel are important in Abbotsford and their neighbourhood.

“Your participation in this survey is integral to our community’s continued safety and your feedback will help us continue our efforts to improve the service you receive,” the message states.

The survey remains open until Aug. 31 at abbypd.ca. It can also be completed in person at the APD headquarters (2838 Justice Way) or by calling 604-864-4726 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

