Sheree Beauregard of Abbotsford has been reported missing. She was last seen on Monday evening (Jan. 30).

UPDATE: Sheree Beauregard of Abbotsford found dead

APD confirmed her death this afternoon, not considered suspicious

Sixty-two-year-old Sheree Beauregard of Abbotsford has been found dead.

The Abbotsford Police Department confirmed on Tuesday (Jan. 31) afternoon that she has been located deceased and her death is not considered suspicious.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a public plea Tuesday morning to help locate Beauregard, who was last seen at 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 30) in the 31900 block of Madiera Place.


Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue is helping to search for missing woman Sheree Beauregard on Tuesday (Jan. 31) in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

