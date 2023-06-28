Abbotsford pigeon fancier wants bylaw ban to take flight

Gurbir Brar keeps dozens of pigeons in lofts on his west Abbotsford agricultural property but wants people to be able to keep them on residential lots. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

An Abbotsford man is trying to change city bylaws that prohibit keeping of pigeons on residential properties, but has so far had no success.

Gurbir Brar, who raises pigeons, believes local bylaws are unfair and should be changed to what is offered in some other Lower Mainland communities.

In Surrey, for example, pigeons and doves are permitted on any property that is at least 6,000 square feet and cannot exceed 15 birds per 1,000 square feet.

But the keeping of pigeons as pets in Abbotsford is prohibited unless they are on land zoned as agricultural or in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“Pigeons are currently classified as poultry. However, the argument from pigeon fanciers is that they are not using pigeons for meat or eggs. The pigeons are instead raised for organized competitions and shows,” Brar wrote in a licensing proposal to the city’s agriculture advisory committee.

Brar appeared before the committee at their meeting on June 8, with a request to have the city allow the keeping of pigeons under an approved licensing program.

His proposal – and that of fellow pigeon fancier Deep Dhillon – was that a maximum of 25 pigeons be permitted on a 6,000-square-foot lot.

Brar said committee members mainly expressed concerns about the spread of the avian flu, and rejected the proposal.

Brar’s presentation included a letter of support from local veterinarian Dr. Ken Macquisten, who wrote that pigeons and doves “are not a concern for the transmission of avian influenza.”

“Pathologists at the B.C. Animal Health Centre in Abbotsford that I have contacted concur with the above statement, Pigeons can be infected – however, they are very resistant – but have not been shown to transmit avian influenza,” he wrote.

A city spokesperson said no information can be shared at this time from the June 8th meeting of the agricultural advisory committee. She said the minutes from the meeting are scheduled for adoption on July 13 at the next committee meeting and will be made public at that time.

Brar previously pushed for change in late 2016, but city council decided that, because pigeons are listed as poultry, they would not be permitted on residential property.

Brar said there should be an amendment to that definition that allows registered members of a pigeon club to keep their birds.

He said the hobby has continued to grow over the years, and he estimates there are now 150 to 200 pigeon fanciers in Abbotsford.

Brar said he presented “valid, logical and reasonable arguments” to the agricultural advisory committee, but he believes they were ignored due to the bias of committee members.

“All the members of the committee belong to the poultry industry, so before even presenting I believe they had already made up their minds,” he said.

Brar first started raising pigeons at the age of eight on a residential property, but it wasn’t until new neighbours complained about them 13 years later that he had to move them.

He now lives on an agricultural-zoned property in west Abbotsford where he has five or six lofts with dozens of birds. (There is no limit to the number of pigeons on farmland.)

Brar said raising pigeons is a hobby that is fascinating, brings people together through local clubs, and boosts mental health.

“The argument from the pigeon fancier community is that not everyone is a dog or cat owner. Some people enjoy the company of their birds, and they should not be punished for having a backyard hobby,” he wrote.

Brar said he will continue to push for change and is considering starting a petition.



